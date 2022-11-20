Swiss National Bank Has $11.70 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

