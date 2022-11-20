Swiss National Bank Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after buying an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $271,652.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,917.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $271,652.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,917.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,262,467. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

