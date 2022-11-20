Swiss National Bank Has $11.81 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after buying an additional 519,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 508,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,336.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 173,831 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

