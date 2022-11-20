Swiss National Bank Has $11.87 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $59.00 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

