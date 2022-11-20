Swiss National Bank Has $11.91 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,392,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of OMCL opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

