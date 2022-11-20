Swiss National Bank Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,765,000 after buying an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

