Swiss National Bank Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $113.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

