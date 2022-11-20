Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,685,000 after buying an additional 269,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 279,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

