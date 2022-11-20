Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,021,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Synaptics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $101.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,970. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.