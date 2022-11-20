Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,900 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.9 %

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Shares of RYN opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 203.57%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.