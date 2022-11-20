Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,757,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,304,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.