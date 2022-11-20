Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,529,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,339,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 458,443 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 3.1 %

LSXMA stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,594. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.