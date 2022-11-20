Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 24.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of VMI opened at $328.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.33 and its 200 day moving average is $267.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $331.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

