Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Saia by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $236.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $362.46.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
