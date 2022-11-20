Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

