Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.