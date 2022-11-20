Swiss National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $30.57 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

