Swiss National Bank Sells 28,200 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,991,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $30.98 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

