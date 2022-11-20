Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 183.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.