Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $289.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.59. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

