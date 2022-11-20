Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in DT Midstream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DTM opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $61.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

