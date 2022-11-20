Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 408.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

