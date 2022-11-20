Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $184.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.07.
Target Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
