Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

