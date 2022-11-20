Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $194.00 at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $205.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

TGT stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.44. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

