Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

