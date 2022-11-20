Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TS. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenaris Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

