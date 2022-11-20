The Goldman Sachs Group Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $80.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 78.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

