The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Fahim Siddiqui Sells 2,000 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fahim Siddiqui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Depot alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $313.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average is $292.58.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.