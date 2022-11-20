Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of TRI opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

