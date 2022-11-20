Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,497.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 36.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

