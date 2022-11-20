TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

