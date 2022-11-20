TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $110,692,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 91,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

