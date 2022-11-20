TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 91,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

