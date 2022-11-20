TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

