TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $78.16 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 500,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,346,000 after buying an additional 46,833 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.