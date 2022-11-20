TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,692,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 91,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

