Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 176,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tredegar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 593.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of TG opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

