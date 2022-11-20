Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 88.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 29.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.