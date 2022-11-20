Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TWO opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.09%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

