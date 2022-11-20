U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

