UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in UGI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 83,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

