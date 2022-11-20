uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

