United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $62,648,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

