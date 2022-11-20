Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $199.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,831 shares of company stock valued at $836,315. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

