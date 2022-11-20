Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VVV opened at $32.55 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.