Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,177,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

