Volta (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $0.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Volta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Get Volta alerts:

Volta Price Performance

VLTA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Volta has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Volta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Volta by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 781,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Volta by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Volta by 709.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.