Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,194 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

