Walleye Capital LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,840 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Acquisition Opportunity Stock Performance

American Acquisition Opportunity stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

